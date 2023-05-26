Friday, May 26, 2023
Man kills elder brother over children’s fight

Our Staff Reporter
May 26, 2023
BUREWALA    -    A man allegedly killed his elder brother over a quarrel among their children at Chak 327/eb in the suburbs of Burewala on Thursday.

According to details, Riaz Dogar and his younger brother Usman Alias Shani had difference over some domestic issue and used to exchange arguments. On Thursday, children of the two brothers quarreled and subsequently their fathers also jumped into the dispute and started throwing bricks at each other. However, an elder from among their relatives inter­vened and convinced both to enter into a compro­mise. Later, Riaz went outside to do some work but when he was returning home, the younger brother Usman Alias Shani allegedly opened fire at him in the street causing his death on the spot. 

He escaped soon after committing the alleged crime. Fateh Shah police got the post-mortem ex­amination of the deceased conducted at hospital, handed over the body of Riaz Dogar, father to three children, to legal heirs and started investigations.

