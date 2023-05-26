Martyrs day observed in Kasur

KASUR - Special programmes and events were held to commemorate the sacrifices of martyrs on Pakistan Martyr’s Reverence Day here in the district on Thursday. Police said that Quran recitation was organised in District Police Lines Kasur early morning in which District Police Officer (DPO) Kasur Tariq Aziz Sindhu, SP investigation, Circle officers and a number of personnel participated. They offered ‘Fatiha’ for raising the status of the martyrs and prayed for the peace and security of the country.