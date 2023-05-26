Friday, May 26, 2023
Martyrs day observed in Kasur

Staff Reporter
May 26, 2023
KASUR     -    Special programmes and events were held to com­memorate the sacrifices of martyrs on Pakistan Mar­tyr’s Reverence Day here in the district on Thurs­day. Police said that Quran recitation was organised in District Police Lines Ka­sur early morning in which District Police Officer (DPO) Kasur Tariq Aziz Sindhu, SP investigation, Circle officers and a number of person­nel participated. They of­fered ‘Fatiha’ for raising the status of the martyrs and prayed for the peace and security of the country.

