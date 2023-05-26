Martyrs pride of nation, says KP CM adviser

PESHAWAR - Adviser to the Chief Minister of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa for Health and Pro-Chancellor of Khyber Medical University (KMU) Peshawar, Prof. Dr Riaz Anwar, paid tribute to the martyrs of the Armed Forces and Police, emphasizing their significance in shaping the nation’s free and secure environment. Speaking at a function held at KMU Peshawar to observe Martyrs’ Day, Prof. Dr Riaz Anwar stressed that nations that forget their martyrs are not easily forgiven by history.

He expressed that the families of the martyrs are a source of pride, and it is our collective national responsibility to care for and respect them. The Vice-Chancellor of KMU, Prof. Dr Zia ul Haq, also attended the event.

Reflecting on Pakistan’s formation, Prof. Dr Riaz Anwar attributed the country’s existence to the vision of Allama Iqbal and the tireless efforts of Quaide- Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah.

He acknowledged that despite facing wars and conspiracies orchestrated by the enemy, Pakistan remains safe and secure due to the sacrifices of the armed forces and their martyrs who have valiantly defended the nation.