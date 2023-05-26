Maryam Nawaz accuses Imran Khan of being behind 9/5 attacks

Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) senior vice president Maryam Nawaz Sharif on Friday lambasted Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chairman Imran Khan, claiming the violence that erupted on May 9 was masterminded by the latter.

Addressing the youth convention rally, She said Mr Khan did to the country what the enemies of the nation could not able to do adding the riots were planned in Zaman Park. Ms Nawaz went on to say the main point of the attack was the Jinnah House because various shopping malls and other government installations were not attacked by the rioters.

Ms Nawaz stressed the plan that destroyed enemies’ planes was orchestrated in Mianwali, adding the rioters had a clear plan where to go on that night.

The PML-N’s chief organiser highlighted the PTI-led protests were an attack on security installations, mentioning the basic purpose of the attack was to hit sensitive and important properties.

Turning to ‘facilitators’ of Imran Khan, she said they were equally to blame for the riots occurred on May 9 because they supported the PTI’s chief from 2018 to 2022.

Ms Nawaz highlighted that she was not afraid of going to prison unlike Imran Khan because the Sharif family was not making efforts to rule over the country but for the betterment of the country.

She claimed the PML-N leaders always came to the forefront and defended its workers unlike the PTI because Imran Khan used his supporters as shied to escape arrest.

Ms Nawaz alleged that those who were leaving the PTI were accepting that Imran Khan was mainly responsible for the May 9 riots adding no party member of PML-N left the party when Mian Nawaz Sharif was facing oppression.

She said the children of PTI’s workers were languishing in prisons while on the contrary, Imran Khan’s children were enjoying in London adding he did not care for the ordinary masses.

The PML-N’s chief organiser added those who tried to eliminate Nawaz Sharif’s name from the Pakistani politics were eliminated themselves from political discourse mentioning the PML-N’s supremo name would remain alive in the country’s politics.