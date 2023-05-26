May 9 mayhem a wake-up call for us: PM Shehbaz

Black Day vandalism exposes wicked face of Imran Niazi: PM.
ISLAMABAD/PESHAWAR - Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif visited Martyrs graveyard in Rawalpindi and laid floral wreath on Thursday.
The prime minister was accompanied by Chief of Army Staff General Syed Asim Munir, minister for defense Khawaja Asif and minister for interior Rana Sanaullah. Both Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif and COAS General Syed Asim Munir laid floral wreath at Yaadgar-e-Shuhada at GHQ.
Later, Army Chief General Syed Asim Munir held meeting with Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif at GHQ in Rawalpindi on Thursday Night. During the meeting with Army Chief, Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif reiterated that martyrs are the heroes of Pakistan and no one will be allowed to disrespect them. During the meeting professional matter of Pakistan Army, internal and external security challenges including situation at eastern and western boarders came under discussion. Various IBOs, security operations against terrorism also came under discussion. Prime minister assured full support to make Armed Forces professionally strong so that they more effectively defend the motherland.
Also, Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif visited Peshawar on Thursday and said that the vandalism and ransacking of the civil properties and defence installations on May 9-10 exposed the wicked face of Imran Niazi and the government has decided to take strict action against attackers, abetters and planners under the relevant laws. Addressing the meeting of the leaders of different political parties at Governor House Peshawar, the Prime Minister claimed that a horde of people brought on the orders of Imran Niazi attacked the civil and defence installations on May 9-10, 2023 that inflicted colossal losses.
He said Radio Pakistan Peshawar’s building was burnt to ashes on May 10 by the rioters. He said that it was unfortunate that the Radio Pakistan Peshawar building from where Pakistan’s independence announcement was made on midnight of May 13-14, 1947 was also ransacked and put on fire by the rioters on May 10. The prime minister said the destruction of the historical archives of the national broadcaster was a great loss.
Shehbaz said that May 9 was a Black Day in the country’s history due to incidents of terrorism, vandalism and ransacking of public properties and defense installations that changed everything. He said that in the last 75 years history of Pakistan, it was for the first time that military installations were attacked during a protest of a political party on May 9-10. The prime minister said attackers, abetters and planners of May 9-10 deserved no concession and strict action was being taken against them under the relevant anti-terrorism laws. He said it was decided that elements involved in attacks on defence installations would be dealt with under the laws authorised for security institutions while cases of the ransacking of public and civil properties would be dealt with under the Anti-Terrorism Act. Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif said that implementation of the decision has been started and all those found guilty would be punished accordingly.
‘A WAKE-UP CALL FOR US’
Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on Thursday calling the tragic and heart-rending events of May 9 a wake-up call said that the nation has to identify and expose all such people who wanted to destroy the foundations of Pakistan.
“May 9 has drawn up a dividing line between the protectors and builders of Pakistan and those who wish to weaken it,” the prime minister said in a tweet as the nation observed Youm-e-Takreem Shuhada-e-Pakistan. The day is being observed to pay glowing tributes to the nation’s heroes, Ghazis, and martyrs and express its unflinching solidarity with their families. The prime minister said that he did not see the tragic incidents of May 9 as merely a protest that became violent. Instead, he said the designs of those who planned them were actually very sinister.
He said there was a clear build-up to the shameful incidents, as the whole nation witnessed in “utter disbelief and a state of shock” how the lust of some people for power made them do what was never done before. Prime Minister Shehbaz said that by targeting, desecrating and destroying the monuments of Shuhada, and attacking the very symbols of the State, the miscreants attacked the idea & identity of Pakistan and gave the enemies of the country reasons to celebrate.
“Our nation knows how to protect the honour of their martyrs,” he commented and said on the day, the nation revived and reiterated its pledge to uphold the honour and respect of its Shuhada. He said the essence of Pakistan’s existence lies in the spiritual covenant between its people and the martyrs. “The creation of Pakistan is a miracle of the 20th century and its edifice stands on the sure foundation of their sacred blood. We will never be able to thank them enough,” the prime minister remarked.
Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on Thursday said the ransacking and putting on fire of the historic Radio Pakistan Peshawar’s building exposed the barbaric mindsets of the attackers, who had no regard for humanity and national heritage.
‘WIDESPREAD ANGER’
Addressing an event here to express solidarity with the employees of Radio Pakistan and Associated Press of Pakistan at Radio Pakistan Peshawar’s building, the prime minister said that a wave of widespread anger against attackers was felt in the country after the attack.
He mentioned that people from all walks of life strongly condemned the assaults at the government buildings and security installations across the country on May 9 and 10. “There is no difference between the rioters of May 9-10 and the terrorists,” the prime minister said, adding that his government would ensure that such deplorable incidents never repeat again. He vowed exemplary punishment to the culprits as per the law. The prime minister said the May 9-10 devastation was beyond imagination and even the enemy was not able to carry out such deplorable incidents in the past. He said the Radio Pakistan Peshawar was a historic station established before the independence of Pakistan in 1935. The announcement of Pakistan’s independence was also made from this station and the Radio Pakistan Lahore station at midnight of August 13-14, 1947.
He said millions of Muslims, under the leadership of Father of the Nation Quaid e Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah, rendered great sacrifices for the motherland, adding the violent incidents of May 9 and 10 put the entire in a state of grief and anger. The prime minister said the ransacking of the historic Radio station was against the spirit of patriotism and love for national heritage. He strongly condemned the alighting of the model of Chaghi hills constructed in the premises of Radio Pakistan Peshawar in memory of the May 28, 1998 successful nuclear explosions that made the country’s defence impregnable.
He recalled that the iconic structure depicted the historic moment where the country’s defence was made invincible on May 28, 1998, under the leadership of then prime minister Muhammad Nawaz Sharif.
PM Sharif said that living nations protect their national heritage and archive them for future generations. However, on May 10, he said, nearly 100 years old archive records of the Radio Pakistan Peshawar were burnt to ashes. He said that the archives of Suratul Qur’an programme, which remained unharmed, was a miracle amid the vandalism carried out at the national broadcaster building. He highly appreciated the bravery and courage of injured employees of Radio Pakistan Peshawar Naseer and Abdullah against rioters and gave them compensation cheques.
The prime minister also directed the finance minister to take immediate steps for the release of the salary of Radio Pakistan employees through the Ministry of Information and Broadcasting Islamabad. He also asked the Federal Minister for Information and Broadcasting to take steps for starting rehabilitation work on the Radio Pakistan Peshawar building on an emergency basis. He reiterated that this historic radio station would be rehabilitated so that it could continue to air its strong voice for the progress and prosperity of Pakistan. The prime minister also handed over the keys of vehicles to Radio Pakistan Peshawar on this occasion. Prime Minister, Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif on Thursday said that the nation would not forgive if the attackers of civil and defence installations on May 9-10 escaped from justice. The prime minister added that those involved in rioting and planners would be tried under the relevant sections of Anti Terrorism Act. Chairing a high-level meeting at Governor House Peshawar to review the law and order situation, the prime minister also assured that no injustice would be made with those who were found not involved in subversive activity.