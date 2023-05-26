Minister for repair of water filtration plants

LAHORE: - Punjab Caretaker Local Government Minister Ibrahim Murad has said that clean drinking water is the basic human requirement of every individual directing all the local bodies in the province for undertaking necessary repair of water filtration plants under their management on priority basis besides urging them for following a regular schedule for maintenance of these plants after fixed intervals. On the instructions by the Caretaker Local Government Minister, Metropolitan Corporation Lahore has got repaired five water filtration plants in different areas of Lahore which had been no-operational due to there being out of order since long. The repaired plants included the ones installed at WASA Office on Kacha Ravi Road, Government Muslim High School Rehman Gali, Brandruth Road, D-Block Gulshan Ravi, Takiya Mahmood Shah Sanda and Shah Jamal Park. These plants had been repaired with the courtesy of private sector at a cost of Rs. 1.5 million. The Caretaker Local Government Minister, after taking notice of the non-functional water filtration plants in different areas of Lahore a few days ago, had directed the Chief Officer MCL to repair the broken down water filtration plants on priority basis. These five water filtration plants had been repaired accordingly.