Minister for repair of water filtration plants

LAHORE: - Punjab Caretaker Local Government Minister Ibrahim Murad has said that clean drinking water is the basic human requirement of ev­ery individual directing all the local bodies in the province for undertaking necessary repair of water filtration plants under their manage­ment on priority basis besides urging them for following a regular schedule for maintenance of these plants after fixed intervals. On the in­structions by the Caretaker Local Government Minister, Metropolitan Corporation Lahore has got repaired five water filtration plants in dif­ferent areas of Lahore which had been no-op­erational due to there being out of order since long. The repaired plants included the ones installed at WASA Office on Kacha Ravi Road, Government Muslim High School Rehman Gali, Brandruth Road, D-Block Gulshan Ravi, Takiya Mahmood Shah Sanda and Shah Ja­mal Park. These plants had been repaired with the courtesy of private sector at a cost of Rs. 1.5 million. The Caretaker Local Gov­ernment Minister, after taking notice of the non-functional water filtration plants in dif­ferent areas of Lahore a few days ago, had directed the Chief Officer MCL to repair the broken down water filtration plants on prior­ity basis. These five water filtration plants had been repaired accordingly.