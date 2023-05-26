Mohsin Naqvi expresses full solidarity with families of martyrs

LAHORE - On the occasion of Martyrs Honor Day, Caretaker Punjab Chief Minister Mohsin Naqvi Thursday visited various memo­rials of martyrs and also met with their families in an expression of solidarity. The chief minister visited Central Police Of­fice Lahore, Police Lines Qila Gujar Singh, Yadgar-e-Shuhada Cantonment, Yadgar­ganj Shuhada Mustafaabad Kasur, Punjab Rangers Headquarters and SSP Shaheed Ashraf Marth Policelines Gujranwala. He visited the memorials of the martyrs, laid floral wreaths and offered prayers for their elevation in ranks. Chief Secretary, IGP and ACS (Home) also placed flow­ers at the police martyrs’ monument. A police contingent saluted the martyrs. Mohsin Naqvi also met with the families of the police martyrs, expressing solidar­ity with them and inquiring about their problems. He gave instructions to the concerned authorities to address their issues. Mohsin Naqvi paid tribute to the police martyrs in strong words. While addressing the Martyrs’ Honor Day cere­mony, the CM said that the nation pays its respects to the martyrs of the country to­day. He stated that the martyrs’ sacrifices serve as a guiding light for the nation and emphasized that their mission of protect­ing and ensuring peace in the homeland will continue. He strongly condemned the violent events of May 9th, considering them a black stain on Pakistan’s history. The CM said that the unparalleled sacri­fices of the martyrs of police and other law enforcement agencies can never be forgotten. “The sacrifices of the martyrs will never go in vain. Today is celebrated to honor the martyrs who were insulted on May 9 and the government will not sit idle till the arrest of the last miscreant. No other thing will be done until all the perpetrators are caught”, he observed. Mohsin Naqvi said that every miscreant was being traced with the help of the Pak­istan Army and intelligence agencies. He vowed to make Capt Asfandyar Shaheed Chowk and Yaadgar Memorial in Faisala­bad a memorial square of Pakistan, and those responsible for damaging the me­morial boards in Rawalpindi would not be spared. “Those who insulted the martyrs deserve the worst punishment. Nations that stand with their martyrs, they are the ones who move forward. Nations that do not value martyrs, cannot be exalted in the world”, he remarked. He commended the efforts of the IG police and his team in addressing pending cases and working for the welfare of the martyrs’ heirs. He acknowledged the dedication of the Chief Secretary and IG Punjab, stating that they work tirelessly. Mohsin Naqvi concluded by stating that honoring the martyrs should be an everyday practice. IG Pun­jab expressed his commitment to shed his blood, if necessary, to protect the life and property of the people. Various high officials were also present. Mohsin Naqvi met the families of the martyrs, listened to their problems, and issued instructions on the spot for their resolution. While ad­dressing the martyrs’ day ceremony at Police Lines Fort Gujjar Singh, Mohsin Naqvi assured that the problems of the martyrs would be resolved on a priority basis, recognizing their sacrifices for the nation’s future. He emphasized the im­portance of maintaining a strong bond of honor and respect with the martyrs and their families, pledging to fulfill this responsibility regardless of the situation. Mohsin Naqvi mentioned that civilized nations honor and respect their martyrs, contrasting with the evil elements who insult them. “Earlier, we used to celebrate only September 6, today is the answer of the nation to the evil elements who insult the martyrs.