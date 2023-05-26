Saturday, May 27, 2023
Murtaza Noor appointed as Goodwill Ambassador to Promote Sports in Pakistan's Universities

Murtaza Noor appointed as Goodwill Ambassador to Promote Sports in Pakistan's Universities
Web Desk
11:53 PM | May 26, 2023
Muhammad Murtaza Noor, the Executive Director of the Association of Private Sector Universities of Pakistan (APSUP) and the National Coordinator of the Inter University Consortium for Promotion of Social Sciences Pakistan, has been appointed as the Goodwill Ambassador by Elite Sports Pakistan.

This appointment aims to enhance the promotion of e-sports and encourage healthy activities on university campuses throughout Pakistan. Recognizing his significant contributions to the higher education sector over the past two decades, Murtaza Noor has been nominated for this prestigious role. His efforts have focused on ensuring effective and meaningful engagement of youth at university campuses by developing the first-ever roadmaps for promoting social sciences, establishing peaceful and tolerant university environments, and strengthening campus-based student societies and sports clubs.

Furthermore, he has played a vital role in providing essential equipment and sports items, establishing the first-ever Student Societies Centre at Shah Abdul Latif University and Benazir Bhutto University Layari, and setting up multiple sports facilities.

Murtaza Noor's accomplishments extend beyond Pakistan's borders. He successfully organized three editions of the International Student Conventions in Islamabad, Lahore, and Karachi. Additionally, he has been instrumental in forming the National Student Societies Network and promoting co-curricular and healthy activities both within Pakistan and globally.

As the newly appointed Goodwill Ambassador, Murtaza Noor will further advocate for the importance of sports and healthy activities in universities across Pakistan. This appointment is expected to bring about positive changes in the university community and encourage greater participation in sports and e-sports among students.

