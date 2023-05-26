Naqvi thanks nation for celebrating ‘Youm-e-Takreem Shuhada-e-Pakistan’ in befitting manner

Caretaker Punjab Chief Minister Mohsin Naqvi expressed gratitude to nation for celebrating ‘Youm-e-Takreem Shuhada-e-Pakistan’ with zest and zeal.
In a statement, he said that nation expressed solidarity with Shuhada and their families.
