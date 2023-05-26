Nation grateful to PAF martyrs: FM Bilalwal Bhutto

ISLAMABAD - Foreign Minister Bilawal Bhutto Zardari called on Chief of the Air Staff, Air Chief Marshal Zaheer Ahmed Baber Sidhu during his visit to Air Headquar­ters here on Thursday and lauded the matchless professionalism of Pakistan Air Force (PAF) personnel. The foreign minister while paying tribute to the PAF martyrs said, “The nation is grate­ful to all martyrs of Pakistan Air Force who sacrificed their lives while fighting valiantly in order to foil the nefarious ambitions of our enemy.”

During the meeting, matters pertain­ing to evolving geo-strategic environ­ment and regional security situation were discussed, a PAF news release said. Air Chief briefed the visiting dig­nitary about various ongoing projects being carried out by the Pakistan Air Force with a special focus on the mod­ernization and development of indige­nous capabilities. The Chief of the Air Staff also briefed the FM about his vi­sion of PAF’s National Aerospace Sci­ence & Technology Park project and highlighted that the mega project was aimed at fostering collaborative re­search, development and innovation in the domains of aviation, space, IT, cy­ber & computing to accrue maximum social, economic, technological and sci­entific dividends for Pakistan.

Also, Bilawal Bhutto said that Paki­stan’s foreign policy was guided by na­tional interest, pragmatism and con­structive engagements. Addressing the convocation ceremony of Fazaia Medi­cal College here, Bilawal said, it was a matter of great satisfaction that despite enormous challenges, faced by Pakistan on national, international and econom­ic fronts, “we have been able to advance foreign policy interests of Pakistan.” The recent achievements on the dip­lomatic front, he said, included Paki­stan’s exit from the FATF grey list and global recognition of Pakistan’s leader­ship at G77 in China.