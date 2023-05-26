Nation stands with brave armed forces: CM Bizenjo

QUETTA - Balochistan Chief Minister (CM) Mir Ab­dul Quddus Bizenjo said that loving the great martyrs who sacrificed their lives for the Pakistan Army and our mother­land was a part of our faith. In his mes­sage on the occasion of May 25 — Paki­stan Martyrs Day, he said that nations that forget their martyrs have no name in the history of those nations, the defend­ers of Pakistan have always been a leaden wall in the defence of the country, sacri­ficing their lives on every front against anti-national elements. The CM said that our history was full of sacrifices of mar­tyrs and we belonged to a nation which has stood its brave armed forces since the creation of Pakistan. He said that when­ever our armed forces faced external aggression, the nation of Pakistan along­with its armed forces crushed all the ambitions of the enemy. He said that the expression of love for the defenders of the homeland was a strong proof that the people of Pakistan and especially Balo­chistan loved their brave Pakistan Army and other security forces selflessly. We appreciated all the sacrifices that the pro­tectors of this kingdom have given for the protection of this soil and earth, he said. The CM said that in today’s modern era, such situations were created through the Fifth Generation Warfare in nations by hatred and rebellion against their forces, saying that we have to collectively reject all anti-national forces and subversive elements as a nation by responding ef­fectively to every propaganda of enemies. He said that Martyrs Day was actually a renewed pledge that we would not hesi­tate to make any sacrifice for the defense, sanctity and stability of our beloved country, adding that the brave Pakistani forces and people would not allow any gap to stand in the way.

We would realise the dream of build­ing a developed and prosperous Pakistan with the support of our patriotic people, he mentioned. He said that on this impor­tant national day, let us pay homage to all our great martyrs and express solidarity with the families of the martyrs.

BALOCHISTAN CM LAUDS FC FOR CURBING TERRORIST ACTIVITIES

Balochistan Chief Minister (CM) Mir Abdul Quddus Bizenjo on Thursday said that the services and role of Fron­tier Corps (FC) to defend the borders of the country and eliminate terror­ism was commendable. He expressed these views during his visit to the FC Headquarters North on the occasion of Youm-e-Takreem-e-Shuhada-e-Paki­stan. The chief minister also condemned the attack by terrorists in FC Camp Mus­lim Bagh in the past few days. He also expressed his condolence and sympathy with the families of the martyrs in the terrorist incident and prayed for the el­evation of the ranks of the martyrs. The CM said that the people of Balochistan valued the sacrifices and services of FC men. Later, in a meeting chaired by the chief minister, issues related to law and order situation were discussed. It was agreed in the meeting to further strengthen the coordination between the FC and the provincial law enforce­ment agencies for maintaining durable peace in the province. The joint deter­mination for the complete elimination of terrorism was also expressed during the meeting. Earlier, on reaching the headquarters, the chief minister was received by IGFC North Major General Chaudhary Amir Ajmal.