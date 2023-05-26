Nation will neither forgive nor forget those involved in desecrating martyrs' memorials: COAS

YOUM-E-TAKREEM SHUHADA-E-PAKISTAN.
Shuhada-e-Pakistan are our heroes: Armed Forces.
ISLAMABAD - Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General Syed Asim Munir Thursday said that the nation would neither forgive nor forget those who desecrated the memorials of martyrs and undermined their dignity and such behaviour would not be tolerated.
The Army Chief made these remarks while addressing the families of the martyrs during his visit to the Islamabad Police Lines in connection with Pakistan Martyrs' Reverence Day (Youm-e-Takreem-e-Shuhada-e-Pakistan).
According to a press release issued by the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR), the Army Chief addressed the families of the police martyrs along with the officers and jawans of the Islamabad Capital Territory Police. The Army Chief said: "What happened on May 9 is very sad and condemnable. Nothing can nullify the sacrifices of those martyrs who have been granted eternal life by Allah Almighty."
General Syed Asim Munir also said that that Pakistan Army, police and law enforcement agencies are like the symbol of the state and a lead wall which does not hesitate to make any sacrifice for the dignity of the country. “I want to convey this message to the heirs of the martyrs that today the people of Pakistan and the Pakistan Army stand and will continue to stand with the families of the martyrs of all law enforcement agencies,” the Army Chief said.
On arrival at the Police Lines, the Chief of Army Staff was received by the Inspector General of Islamabad Capital Territory Police Dr. Akbar Nasir Khan.
The nation, on the occasion of Yaum-e-Takreem-e-Shuhada-e-Pakistan that was observed on Thursday, paid rich tributes to the martyrs of Pakistan who rendered ultimate sacrifice in the line of duty for ensuring integrity, sovereignty and honour of the nation and motherland.
Inter-Services Public Relations in a statement said the sacrifices of Shuhada are eternal, will continue to inspire future generations of countrymen and will never be forgotten, irrespective of vicious propaganda by the enemies of Pakistan.
Shuhada e Pakistan are our heroes and a great asset, whose ultimate sacrifices can never be allowed to be demeaned or undermined by anyone. The ISPR said Pakistani nation takes pride and solemnly pledges to remain deeply indebted to them and their proud families. Shuhada were, are and will continue to be our pride, come what may.
In this regard, the main ceremony was held at General Headquarters in Rawalpindi on Thursday. Chief of Army Staff General Asim Munir visited the martyrs’ monument, laid floral wreath and offered fateha. Later, prominent personalities also laid the floral wreath at the martyrs’ monument.
These included amongst others the families of martyrs, students, Senior Veterans, the Inspector General Islamabad police, the Director General Anti Narcotics Force, the Regional Police Officer Rawalpindi, the commissioners of Islamabad and Rawalpindi , Cricketers Babar Azam and Muhammad Rizwan and Radio Pakistan’s Newscaster Ishrat Fatima.
Meanwhile, in connection with Youm-e-Takreem Shuhada e Pakistan, separate ceremonies were held at Naval and PAF Headquarters in Islamabad. At the Naval headquarters, Naval Chief Amjad Khan Niazai laid floral wreath at the martyrs’ monument. At the PAF headquarters, Air Chief Zaheer Ahmad Babar laid floral wreath at the martyrs’ monument. A ceremony was also held at the JS Headquarters Rawalpindi where floral wreaths were laid at the martyrs’ monument.