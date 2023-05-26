Nation will neither forgive nor forget those involved in desecrating martyrs' memorials: COAS

YOUM-E-TAKREEM SHUHADA-E-PAKISTAN.

Shuhada-e-Pakistan are our heroes: Armed Forces.

ISLAMABAD - Chief of Army Staff (COAS) Gen­eral Syed Asim Munir Thurs­day said that the nation would neither forgive nor forget those who desecrated the memori­als of martyrs and undermined their dignity and such behaviour would not be tolerated.

The Army Chief made these remarks while addressing the families of the martyrs during his visit to the Islamabad Po­lice Lines in connection with Pa­kistan Martyrs' Reverence Day (Youm-e-Takreem-e-Shuhada-e-Pakistan).

According to a press release is­sued by the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR), the Army Chief addressed the families of the po­lice martyrs along with the of­ficers and jawans of the Islam­abad Capital Territory Police. The Army Chief said: "What hap­pened on May 9 is very sad and condemnable. Nothing can nulli­fy the sacrifices of those martyrs who have been granted eternal life by Allah Almighty."

General Syed Asim Munir also said that that Pakistan Army, police and law enforcement agencies are like the symbol of the state and a lead wall which does not hesitate to make any sacrifice for the dignity of the country. “I want to convey this message to the heirs of the mar­tyrs that today the people of Pa­kistan and the Pakistan Army stand and will continue to stand with the families of the martyrs of all law enforcement agen­cies,” the Army Chief said.

On arrival at the Police Lines, the Chief of Army Staff was re­ceived by the Inspector Gener­al of Islamabad Capital Territo­ry Police Dr. Akbar Nasir Khan.

The nation, on the occasion of Yaum-e-Takreem-e-Shuhada-e-Pakistan that was observed on Thursday, paid rich tributes to the martyrs of Pakistan who rendered ultimate sacrifice in the line of duty for ensuring in­tegrity, sovereignty and honour of the nation and motherland.

Inter-Services Public Rela­tions in a statement said the sacrifices of Shuhada are eter­nal, will continue to inspire fu­ture generations of countrymen and will never be forgotten, ir­respective of vicious propagan­da by the enemies of Pakistan.

Shuhada e Pakistan are our heroes and a great asset, whose ultimate sacrifices can nev­er be allowed to be demeaned or undermined by anyone. The ISPR said Pakistani nation takes pride and solemnly pledges to remain deeply indebted to them and their proud families. Shuha­da were, are and will continue to be our pride, come what may.

In this regard, the main cer­emony was held at General Headquarters in Rawalpindi on Thursday. Chief of Army Staff General Asim Munir visited the martyrs’ monument, laid flo­ral wreath and offered fateha. Later, prominent personalities also laid the floral wreath at the martyrs’ monument.

These included amongst oth­ers the families of martyrs, stu­dents, Senior Veterans, the In­spector General Islamabad police, the Director General Anti Narcotics Force, the Regional Police Officer Rawalpindi, the commissioners of Islamabad and Rawalpindi , Cricketers Babar Azam and Muhammad Rizwan and Radio Pakistan’s Newscaster Ishrat Fatima.

Meanwhile, in connection with Youm-e-Takreem Shuhada e Pa­kistan, separate ceremonies were held at Naval and PAF Headquar­ters in Islamabad. At the Naval headquarters, Naval Chief Amjad Khan Niazai laid floral wreath at the martyrs’ monument. At the PAF headquarters, Air Chief Za­heer Ahmad Babar laid floral wreath at the martyrs’ monu­ment. A ceremony was also held at the JS Headquarters Rawalpin­di where floral wreaths were laid at the martyrs’ monument.