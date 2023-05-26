Nawa-i-Waqt Group commemorates Youm-e-Takreem

LAHORE - Managing Director (MD) and Chief Editor of Nawa–i-Waqt Group Rameeza Majid Niza­mi on Thursday visit­ed Jinnah House (Corps Commander House) in Lahore on Youm-e-Takreem Shuha­da-e-Pakistan.

A detailed briefing was given to her regarding the damages incurred to the Jinnah House build­ing during the tragic inci­dent on May 9, including on the personal belong­ings of Quaid-e-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah that were burnt to ashes by the mob.

She was told that how the extremists entered the building, vandalised valuables and rare arti­facts, looted the build­ing, and took away valu­able items while leaving. She expressed deep sor­row over the condition of Jinnah House, and re­corded her impressions in the guestbook.

Accompanying her were Editorial Head of Nawaiwaqt, Saeed Aasi, Director Marketing Bi­lal Mehmood and Chief Reporter Nawaiwaqt La­hore, Nadeem Basra.

Nawa-i-Waqt is the only newspaper in Pa­kistan that is known as the guardian of Pa­kistan's ideological boundaries. Nawa-i-Waqt has always been at the forefront of bring­ing the plight of Kash­miris to the attention of the world, by highlight­ing their freedom strug­gle. The Nawaiwaqt Group has proven a strong voice over de­cades against suppres­sion of the Kashmiris right of self-determina­tion in IIOJK.

It has opposed the hostile actions of the Indian government and draconian laws im­posed in the valley and continues to do so even today. Founder of Nawa-i-Waqt late Majid Nizami promoted national unity and integrity while always con­sidering Kashmir as the jugular vein of Pakistan. That is why whenever the ideology of Pakistan and Kashmir is dis­cussed, Nawa-i-Waqt is considered as a staunch supporter of Kashmiri people and its cause. Kashmiri leadership holds Nawa-i-Waqt Group in high esteem.

The Nawa-i-Waqt Group established in 1940, is an institution with a unique identity and recognition, and this leg­acy continues. In the aftermath of the May 9 incident, Nawa-i-Waqt stands firm with its glorious traditions of loy­alty to the nation and its martyrs. For this reason, on the occasion of Youm-e-Takreem Shuhada-e-Pakistan, all the editorials and editions of the newspa­per reflect the NW Group’s resolve to al­ways remember nation’s martyrs as na­tional heroes and never let the spirit of their sacrifice fade.