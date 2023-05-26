Nawa-i-Waqt Group commemorates Youm-e-Takreem

LAHORE - Managing Director (MD) and Chief Editor of Nawa–i-Waqt Group Rameeza Majid Nizami on Thursday visited Jinnah House (Corps Commander House) in Lahore on Youm-e-Takreem Shuhada-e-Pakistan.
A detailed briefing was given to her regarding the damages incurred to the Jinnah House building during the tragic incident on May 9, including on the personal belongings of Quaid-e-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah that were burnt to ashes by the mob.
She was told that how the extremists entered the building, vandalised valuables and rare artifacts, looted the building, and took away valuable items while leaving. She expressed deep sorrow over the condition of Jinnah House, and recorded her impressions in the guestbook.
Accompanying her were Editorial Head of Nawaiwaqt, Saeed Aasi, Director Marketing Bilal Mehmood and Chief Reporter Nawaiwaqt Lahore, Nadeem Basra.
Nawa-i-Waqt is the only newspaper in Pakistan that is known as the guardian of Pakistan's ideological boundaries. Nawa-i-Waqt has always been at the forefront of bringing the plight of Kashmiris to the attention of the world, by highlighting their freedom struggle. The Nawaiwaqt Group has proven a strong voice over decades against suppression of the Kashmiris right of self-determination in IIOJK.
It has opposed the hostile actions of the Indian government and draconian laws imposed in the valley and continues to do so even today. Founder of Nawa-i-Waqt late Majid Nizami promoted national unity and integrity while always considering Kashmir as the jugular vein of Pakistan. That is why whenever the ideology of Pakistan and Kashmir is discussed, Nawa-i-Waqt is considered as a staunch supporter of Kashmiri people and its cause. Kashmiri leadership holds Nawa-i-Waqt Group in high esteem.
The Nawa-i-Waqt Group established in 1940, is an institution with a unique identity and recognition, and this legacy continues. In the aftermath of the May 9 incident, Nawa-i-Waqt stands firm with its glorious traditions of loyalty to the nation and its martyrs. For this reason, on the occasion of Youm-e-Takreem Shuhada-e-Pakistan, all the editorials and editions of the newspaper reflect the NW Group’s resolve to always remember nation’s martyrs as national heroes and never let the spirit of their sacrifice fade.