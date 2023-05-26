Participants highlight urgency of combating financial crime

ISLAMABAD-Participants in an event organized by Dun and Bradstreet (D&B) Pakistan Private Limited highlighted the urgency of combating financial crime and emphasized the collective responsibility of all stakeholders to strengthen the integrity of Pakistan’s financial systems.

The main objective of an event titled “Pakistan Assemble- United Against Financial Crime” organized to raise awareness and foster collaboration among key stakeholders in the fight against financial crime.

The event served as a platform to emphasize the significance and sensitivity of compliance and risk management in the ongoing battle against financial crime.

The discussions centred around the critical role of compliance and risk management in detecting and preventing financial crime, including money laundering, fraud, corruption, and terrorist financing.

Participants also explored the importance of data-driven decision-making, the use of advanced analytics and artificial intelligence, and the implementation of robust compliance frameworks said a news release received.

The event witnessed an overwhelming response from distinguished executives, industry experts, government officials, and representatives from various organizations. Attendees gathered to share insights, exchange best practices, and address the challenges posed by financial crime, aiming to strengthen the collective defense against illicit activities.

Niran Rehman, Chief Business Officer at Dun & Bradstreet Pakistan Private Limited, expressed his gratitude for the remarkable turnout and participation. He said, “We are delighted to have successfully organized the ‘Pakistan Assemble - United Against Financial Crime’ event and to have gathered such an esteemed group of individuals who share our commitment to combatting financial crime. It was a privilege to facilitate meaningful discussions and explore innovative strategies to protect our financial systems.”

The event featured keynote speeches by prominent industry leaders who provided valuable insights into the latest trends, regulatory developments, and emerging compliance and risk management technologies. Panel discussions, interactive sessions, and networking opportunities fostered engagement and collaboration among attendees.

Dun & Bradstreet, a leading global provider of business decisioning data and analytics, enables companies worldwide to improve their business performance. Dun & Bradstreet’s solutions and business intelligence generate insights that empower customers to accelerate revenue, lower costs, mitigate risk, and transform their businesses. Since 1841, companies of every size have relied on Dun & Bradstreet to help them manage risk and reveal opportunity.