Partly cloudy weather expected in most parts of country: PMD

Partly cloudy weather is expected in most parts of the country during the next twelve hours.

However, rain dust-wind and thunderstorm with hailstorm at isolated places is also expected in Upper Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Upper Punjab, Kashmir and Gilgit Baltistan.

Heavy falls are also expected at isolated places during the forecast period.

Temperature of some major cities recorded this morning:

Islamabad twenty degree centigrade, Lahore twenty-four, Karachi thirty, Peshawar twenty-three, Quetta sixteen, Gilgit fourteen, Murree eleven and Muzaffarabad eighteen degree centigrade.

According to Met Office weather forecast for Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir, cloudy with chances of rain with wind and thunderstorm is expected in Srinagar, Leh, Pulwama, Anantnag, Shopian, Baramulla, while Partly cloudy with chances of rain-wind/thunderstorm and isolated hailstorm in Jammu.

Temperature recorded this morning:

Anantnag and Shopian nine degree centigrade, Jammu eighteen, Leh three, Srinagar, Pulwama and Baramulla ten degree centigrade.