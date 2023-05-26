Friday, May 26, 2023
CONNECT WITH US

PFF announces Scrutiny Advisory Committee for election process

PFF announces Scrutiny Advisory Committee for election process
Web Sports Desk
7:32 PM | May 26, 2023
Sports

Pakistan Football Federation (PFF) Normalisation Committee (NC) has announced the formation of an eight-member Scrutiny Advisory Committee. The purpose of this committee is to coordinate the scrutiny of football clubs across the country as the first step toward free and fair PFF elections.

The members of the Scrutiny Advisory Committee are Akhtar Moheyuddin, Muhammad Siddique, Usman Usmani, Muhammad Arif, Rizwan Hameed, Irfan Khan Niazi, Zulfiqar Shah and Imtiaz Ahmad. They will be responsible for overseeing the scrutiny process of the football clubs.

The PFF has already announced the kicking of its elections, which will begin on May 27th (tomorrow), Saturday, in selected districts. The advisory committee will coordinate the entire process. Subsequently, the scrutiny process will be extended to all districts of the country in the following days.

The objective of conducting thorough scrutiny of the clubs is to ensure that the Electoral College, which will participate in the PFF elections, is well-vetted and meets the requirements. This scrutiny will contribute to maintaining the integrity and fairness of the election process within the PFF.

UK’s Sunak vows to cut immigration as figures hit new high

Tags:

Web Sports Desk

Sports

Top Stories

Latest

Editor's Picks

Columns

ePaper

https://www.nation.com.pk/epaper_image/medium/2023-05-26/Lahore/epaper_img_1685066929.jpg

Blogs

Cartoons

Editorials

Letters

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

Newsletter Subscription

Latest Highlights

Follow Us

Advertisement

Contact Us

NIPCO House, 4 - Shaharah e Fatima Jinnah,

Lahore, Pakistan

Tel: +92 42 36367580    |     Fax : +92 42 36367005

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2023

Powered By Publishrr Logo
play_store apple_itunes

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2023