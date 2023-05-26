PM expresses determination to take country on path of development despite challenges

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif performed the groundbreaking of Greater Karachi Water Supply Scheme (K-IV) at a ceremony in the Governor House in Karachi on Friday.

Addressing the ceremony, the Prime Minister expressed the determination to take the country on path of development again through unity despite challenges.

The Prime Minister said it is heartening that both PPP and MQM are sincere and on the same page regarding the development of the province and the country.

He said it is unity that can take us forward.

Talking about the K-IV project, the Prime Minister said it was a criminal act of PTI government to delay this vital project and announced that the PDM government will give it the top priority in the next budget to get it completed at the earliest.

He also asked the concerned ministers and officials to make sure that the project has all the required funds and resources.

Shehbaz Sharif expressed hope that WAPDA will get due cooperation from the provincial government and all the other stakeholders to achieve the task of timely completion.

The Prime Minister said that the Government will also discuss other projects related to water including the desalination plants and will work with Sindh Government to resolve these with proper planning.