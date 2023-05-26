Friday, May 26, 2023
CONNECT WITH US

PM expresses determination to take country on path of development despite challenges

PM expresses determination to take country on path of development despite challenges
Web Desk
10:03 PM | May 26, 2023
National

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif performed the groundbreaking of Greater Karachi Water Supply Scheme (K-IV) at a ceremony in the Governor House in Karachi on Friday.

Addressing the ceremony, the Prime Minister expressed the determination to take the country on path of development again through unity despite challenges.

The Prime Minister said it is heartening that both PPP and MQM are sincere and on the same page regarding the development of the province and the country.

He said it is unity that can take us forward.

Talking about the K-IV project, the Prime Minister said it was a criminal act of PTI government to delay this vital project and announced that the PDM government will give it the top priority in the next budget to get it completed at the earliest.

He also asked the concerned ministers and officials to make sure that the project has all the required funds and resources.

Shehbaz Sharif expressed hope that WAPDA will get due cooperation from the provincial government and all the other stakeholders to achieve the task of timely completion.

UK’s Sunak vows to cut immigration as figures hit new high

The Prime Minister said that the Government will also discuss other projects related to water including the desalination plants and will work with Sindh Government to resolve these with proper planning.

Tags:

Web Desk

National

Top Stories

Latest

Editor's Picks

Columns

ePaper

https://www.nation.com.pk/epaper_image/medium/2023-05-26/Lahore/epaper_img_1685066929.jpg

Blogs

Cartoons

Editorials

Letters

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

Newsletter Subscription

Latest Highlights

Follow Us

Advertisement

Contact Us

NIPCO House, 4 - Shaharah e Fatima Jinnah,

Lahore, Pakistan

Tel: +92 42 36367580    |     Fax : +92 42 36367005

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2023

Powered By Publishrr Logo
play_store apple_itunes

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2023