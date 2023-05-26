Friday, May 26, 2023
CONNECT WITH US

PM leaves for Karachi on day-long visit

PM leaves for Karachi on day-long visit
Web Desk
10:25 AM | May 26, 2023
National

Prime Minister Shahbaz Sharif on Friday left for Karachi on a one-day visit from Islamabad, emphasizing economic development and addressing key issues in the city.

One of the prime highlights of the visit is to participate as a special guest in the prestigious Textile Expo event, where he will address the gathering and will met with investors in order to listen to their proposals regarding the next budget.

During his stay in Karachi, Prime Minister Shahbaz Sharif is scheduled to hold a meeting with Sindh Governor Kamran Tessori.

The meeting aims to discuss various matters of mutual interest, including the socio-economic development of the province and collaborative efforts to address key challenges faced by the region.

The Prime Minister will perform the ground breaking of Greater Karachi Water Supply Scheme (K-4).

Tags:

Web Desk

National

Top Stories

Latest

Editor's Picks

Columns

ePaper

https://www.nation.com.pk/epaper_image/medium/2023-05-26/Lahore/epaper_img_1685066929.jpg

Blogs

Cartoons

Editorials

Letters

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

Newsletter Subscription

Latest Highlights

Follow Us

Advertisement

Contact Us

NIPCO House, 4 - Shaharah e Fatima Jinnah,

Lahore, Pakistan

Tel: +92 42 36367580    |     Fax : +92 42 36367005

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2023

Powered By Publishrr Logo
play_store apple_itunes

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2023