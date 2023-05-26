PM leaves for Karachi on day-long visit

Prime Minister Shahbaz Sharif on Friday left for Karachi on a one-day visit from Islamabad, emphasizing economic development and addressing key issues in the city.

One of the prime highlights of the visit is to participate as a special guest in the prestigious Textile Expo event, where he will address the gathering and will met with investors in order to listen to their proposals regarding the next budget.

During his stay in Karachi, Prime Minister Shahbaz Sharif is scheduled to hold a meeting with Sindh Governor Kamran Tessori.

The meeting aims to discuss various matters of mutual interest, including the socio-economic development of the province and collaborative efforts to address key challenges faced by the region.

The Prime Minister will perform the ground breaking of Greater Karachi Water Supply Scheme (K-4).