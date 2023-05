Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif has arrived Karachi on a day-long visit.

The Prime Minister is chief guest at 4th international Textile Expo which is underway at Expo center where he will also address the gathering.

The Prime Minister will hold a meeting with Governor Sindh Kamran Tessori. During a meeting with the investors, he will listen to their proposals regarding the next budget.

The Prime Minister will perform the ground breaking of Greater Karachi Water Supply Scheme (K-4).