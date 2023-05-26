PM vows to extend full support to boost export, national economy

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif said on Friday the textile sector was backbone of the national economy and his government will extend full support to boost export and national economy.

He was addressing the inaugural ceremony of 4th international textile and Leather exhibition at EXPO center in Karachi on Friday.

The premier lauded the industrialists who despite the challenges and difficulties in the way have contributed immensely in promoting Pakistan’s textile and leather industry.

Shehbaz Sharif said sixty percent of the total export of the country comes from the textile sector and all-out support will be provided to boost this sector.

He said Pakistan is committed to follow and implement all the requirements of international organizations like the International Labour Organization.

PM Shehbaz also lauded the efforts of commerce Minister Syed Naveed Qamar and his team for arranging the Expo in which over four hundred foreign delegates from sixty countries including buyers are participating.

Federal Minister for Information and Broadcasting Marriyum Aurangzeb, Federal Minister for Commerce Syed Naveed Qamar, Federal Minister for Planning and Development Ahsan Iqbal, Sindh Governor Kamran Khan Tessori and Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah were also present on the occasion.