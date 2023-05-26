Friday, May 26, 2023
Police arrest PO wanted in murder case  

APP
May 26, 2023
Regional, Islamabad

RAWALPINDI - Rawalpindi Police have arrested a Proclaimed Offender (PO) wanted in a murder and attempt to murder cases, said a police spokesman here on Thursday. 

He said Naseerabad police arrested PO namely Sohail, wanted in a murder case of a citizen, Faizan, adding that he was also wanted in an attempt to murder case registered in 2019. Police recovered 1600 grams hashish from his possession.

He said that Rawalpindi district police were taking stern action in accordance with the law against the lawbreakers, adding, the operations would continue and all the POs would be sent behind bars. 

SSP Operations, Rawalpindi Muhammad Amir Khan Niazi directed the police officers to accelerate ongoing operations against POs and most wanted criminals, he added.

