Police claim killing notorious gangster in encounter  

JACOBABAD - Police killed a notorious and wanted gangster of Mithu Shah group in a crossfire with the police outside a hotel in Jacobabad on Thursday, police said. SSP Dr Sumair Noor Channa said the suspect and his accomplices opened fire on a police team. The crossfire left Jakhrani dead. He said Jakhrani was an important member of Mithu Shah gang and had become a symbol of terror in the province. According to police, Karim Baksh Jakhrani alias Karu was wanted by the Balochistan police in the murders of six policemen including a sub-inspector and several other cases of murder, robbery, kidnapping for ransom, police encounters and terrorism.The body was shifted the Civil Hospital for autopsy. Police seized a weapon from the crime scene.