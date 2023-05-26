Friday, May 26, 2023
CONNECT WITH US

Police claim killing notorious gangster in encounter  

STAFF REPORT
May 26, 2023
Regional, Karachi

JACOBABAD - Police killed a notorious and wanted gangster of Mithu Shah group in a crossfire with the police outside a hotel in Jacobabad on Thursday, police said. SSP Dr Sumair Noor Channa said the suspect and his accomplices opened fire on a police team. The crossfire left Jakhrani dead. He said Jakhrani was an important member of Mithu Shah gang and had become a symbol of terror in the province.  According to police, Karim Baksh Jakhrani alias Karu was wanted by the Balochistan police in the murders of six policemen including a sub-inspector and several other cases of murder, robbery, kidnapping for ransom, police encounters and terrorism.The body was shifted the Civil Hospital for autopsy. Police seized a weapon from the crime scene. 

 

Tags:

STAFF REPORT

Related News

Top Stories

Latest

Editor's Picks

Columns

ePaper

https://www.nation.com.pk/epaper_image/medium/2023-05-25/Lahore/epaper_img_1684991209.jpg

Blogs

Cartoons

Editorials

Letters

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

Newsletter Subscription

Latest Highlights

Follow Us

Advertisement

Contact Us

NIPCO House, 4 - Shaharah e Fatima Jinnah,

Lahore, Pakistan

Tel: +92 42 36367580    |     Fax : +92 42 36367005

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2023

Powered By Publishrr Logo
play_store apple_itunes

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2023