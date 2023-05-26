Friday, May 26, 2023
Police official gunned down in Suhbatpur

Our Staff Reporter
May 26, 2023
Regional, Gwader, Quetta, Newspaper

QUETTA    -    A police official was gunned down by un­known outlaws in Suhbatpur area of Jaf­farabad district on Thursday. According to police sources, acting on a tip-off, a police team led by the Station House Officer (SHO) of Suhbatpur Mir Mu­hammad Khosa con­ducted a raid at a place where an unknown accused opened fire at them and fled from the scene. As a result, SHO died on the spot after receiving bul­let injuries. The body of the deceased was shifted to a nearby hospital where it was handed over to the heirs after the comple­tion of medico-legal formalities. The police reached the spot and cordoned off the area and started a search to arrest outlaws. Fur­ther investigation was underway.

Our Staff Reporter

