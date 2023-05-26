PTI ex-MNA Maleeka Bokhari quits party

ISLAMABAD - Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leader and former member of the National Assembly Maleeka Bokhari on Thursday also jumped the ship by resigning from the party.
Like other PTI deserters, she also announced to distance herself from the party.
She made these remarks while addressing a press conference here hours after her release from Rawalpindi’s Adiala jail, where she had been detained in connection with the violent protests that had erupted after PTI chief Imran Khan’s arrest in the Al-Qadir Trust corruption case. “It is very difficult to be behind bars in the heat of May,” she remarked. While strongly condemning the unconstitutional and illegal attacks on military installations on May 9, she said that it was a sad day for every Pakistani. “I want to give my time to my family and concentrate on my profession,” said the former parliamentary secretary for law who is a practising lawyer. She went on to say that those involved in May 9 attacks should be brought to justice. She hoped that peace should prevail in the country. “I’m under no pressure to quit the party,” she added. Meanwhile, PTI leader Farrukh Habib took to twitter to say that “It’s very unfortunate educated young parliamentarians like Bokahri forced to leave politics.” He added that she had been arrested twice under the MPO Ordinance and remained in jail for more than 15 days under tough conditions.