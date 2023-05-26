PTI ex-MNA Maleeka Bokhari quits party

ISLAMABAD - Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leader and former member of the National Assembly Malee­ka Bokhari on Thursday also jumped the ship by resigning from the party.

Like other PTI deserters, she also announced to distance herself from the party.

She made these remarks while addressing a press con­ference here hours after her release from Rawalpindi’s Adi­ala jail, where she had been de­tained in connection with the violent protests that had erupted after PTI chief Imran Khan’s arrest in the Al-Qadir Trust corruption case. “It is very difficult to be behind bars in the heat of May,” she remarked. While strongly condemning the unconstitutional and illegal attacks on military installa­tions on May 9, she said that it was a sad day for every Pa­kistani. “I want to give my time to my family and con­centrate on my profession,” said the former parliamen­tary secretary for law who is a practising lawyer. She went on to say that those involved in May 9 attacks should be brought to justice. She hoped that peace should prevail in the country. “I’m under no pressure to quit the party,” she added. Mean­while, PTI leader Farrukh Habib took to twitter to say that “It’s very unfortunate educated young parliamen­tarians like Bokahri forced to leave politics.” He added that she had been arrested twice under the MPO Ordi­nance and remained in jail for more than 15 days under tough conditions.