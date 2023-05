Defence Minister Khawaja Muhammad Asif says attacks on state installations on May 9 were carried out by PTI miscreants through proper planning.

Talking to the media outside Jinnah House in Lahore on Friday, he said Imran Khan never missed an opportunity to target the Pakistan Army.

The Defence Minister said the saddest part is that the rare photos of Quaid-e-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah were burnt and the statues of those who sacrificed their lives for the nation were broken.