PTI's Khurram Shahzad calls it quit

The process of separations from Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) continues as former MNA Khurram Shahzad separated from the party on Friday.

Addressing a press conference, the teary-eyed leader condemned the May 9 vandalism. "I entered politics 11 years ago. I have now decided to resign as deputy secretary general", he said.

Mr Shahzad clarified that he was jumping ship without any duress, adding that he will continue to serve the country and was not leaving it.

Speaking about his political future, he said, "I will consult companions regarding my political future."