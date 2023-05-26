Rupee recovers Rs1.39 against dollar

ISLAMABAD-Pakistani rupee gained Rs1.39 against the US Dollar (USD) in the interbank trading on Thursday and closed at Rs285.74 against the previous day’s closing of Rs287.13. According to the Forex Association of Pakistan (FAP), the buying and selling rates of dollar in the open market were recorded at Rs309 and Rs312, respectively. The price of the Euro decreased by Rs2.87 to close at Rs 306.64 against the last day’s closing of Rs309.51, according to the State Bank of Pakistan (SBP). The Japanese Yen came down by 03 paisas and closed at Rs2.04, whereas a decrease of Rs3.11 was witnessed in the exchange rate of the British Pound, which was traded at Rs353.66 as compared to its last day’s closing of Rs356.77. The exchange rate of the Emirates Dirham and the Saudi Riyal declined by 38 paisas and 37 paisas to close at Rs77.81 and Rs76.19; respectively.