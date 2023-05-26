Friday, May 26, 2023
Saudi astronauts at ISS make Amateur Radio contact with students in Saudi Arabia

Agencies
May 26, 2023
Lifestyle & Entertainment

RIYADH - Saudi astronauts Rayyanah Barnawi and Ali Al-Qarni have used the Amateur Radio on board the International Space Station (ISS) to talk with a group of students. The astronauts made the call when the ISS flew over the ground station in Riyadh. The call, made in coordination with the Saudi Space Commission (SSC), the Ministry of Education, Communications, Space and Technology Commission (CST) and the Saudi Amateur Radio Society (SARS), aimed at raising students’ awareness about space sciences and technology. During the call, astronauts Barnawi and Al-Qarni answered students’ questions which were centred around life in space and the daily routine on board the ISS. The astronauts also shared with students the information and the feelings experienced in space. 

