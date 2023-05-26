Senate committee unanimously condemns May 9 vandalism

ISLAMABAD - The Senate Standing Committee on Defence on Thursday condemned the May 9 arson and vandalism incidents.

The committee which was convened to discuss matters related to the national security and public welfare, met under the chairmanship of Senator Mushahid Hussain Sayed and encompassed an array of agenda items, including the commemoration of Youm-e-Takreem-e-Shuhada and the resolution of a land issue in Turbat, Balochistan.

At the outset of the proceedings, the committee members paid their respect to the martyrs by offering Fateha on the occasion of Youm-e-Takreem-e- Shuhada Pakistan Day. This solemn moment served as a reminder of the immense sacrifices made by the valiant defenders of the nation.

During the meeting, the committee unanimously passed a resolution expressing unwavering solidarity with Pakistan’s armed forces and condemning the regrettable incidents of arson and vandalism that occurred on May 9. The resolution reflected the committee’s strong commitment to upholding peace, stability, and security within the country and demanded the culprits be caught and brought to justice, following due process of law after a transparent investigation.

The committee also discussed the land issue in Turbat which Senator Naseema Ehsan raised as a point of public importance, prompting the committee to thoroughly investigate the matter. The officials of the Ministry of Defence, led by Secretary Defence Lt Gen (Retd) Hamood-uz-Zaman Khan HI (M) provided a comprehensive briefing on the issue, which was welcomed and appreciated by the committee.

After hearing all the concerned, the committee unanimously concluded that the issue at hand was not one of “land occupation but rather of land transfer.” The committee unanimously observed that the “land was acquired by Pakistan Navy lawfully from the government of Balochistan and by fulfilling all the formalities, including payment of all amounts due.” The committee while disposing of the matter emphasised that the matter is subjudice in the Supreme Court and the responsibility for resolving this issue lies with the government of Balochistan as compensation had already been paid.