Sherry chairs IPSG meeting to strengthen climate-resilience in Pakistan

ISLAMABAD - The second meeting of the Internation­al Partners Support Group (IPSG) was held in Islamabad, with Federal Minis­ter for Climate Change Senator Sherry Rehman, leading the discussions.

The meeting brought together key government officials, bilateral and multilateral development partners, and international diplomats to ad­vance efforts in building a climate-re­silient Pakistan. The IPSG meeting was attended by the federal minister for law and justice, the special assistant to the prime minister on finance and revenue, and representatives from the ministries of economic affairs, plan­ning, development, and special initia­tives, and poverty alleviation. Notable attendees included Ambassadors, High Commissioners, and Country Direc­tors/Representatives from global or­ganizations such as the World Bank, Asian Development Bank, Islamic De­velopment Bank, UNDP, and others.

Minister Sherry Rehman expressed her gratitude for the ongoing support and commitment of the partners in ad­vancing climate resilience initiatives in Pakistan. She underscored the impor­tance of the IPSG as a platform for co­ordinated implementation of the 4RF (Resilient, Resourceful, Responsive, and Recovery Framework). The min­ister emphasized the role of the IPSG in securing financial commitments for climate-resilient projects and fostering collaboration in the years ahead. She commended the UNDP for its valuable role as the secretariat of IPSG. During the meeting, Mr. Knut Ostby, UNDP Pakistan’s Resident Representative, highlighted the significant opportu­nity the recovery process presents to build a better future for the people of Pakistan. He emphasized the IPSG’s role in coordinating the implementa­tion of the 4RF, identifying gaps, and mobilizing resources to support the government’s flood recovery efforts.

The Economic Affairs Division pro­vided updates on the progress of for­eign assistance pledges made during the International Conference on Cli­mate Resilient Pakistan. The presen­tation showcased achievements since the previous IPSG meeting and out­lined future actions. Notably, specific projects totaling US$575 million were identified under the ADB’s US$1 billion pipeline funds, focusing on enhancing flood resilience. The World Bank allo­cated US$400 million to the National Post-Flood Emergency Rehabilitation Project, while IsDB established a sepa­rate agreement of US$50.26 million for the Sindh Integrated Health & Women Empowerment Project. A joint pre­sentation by the Ministry of Planning, Development and Special Initiatives, World Bank, and UNDP highlighted the monitoring and evaluation system and flow of funds mechanism. The pre­sented platform, developed with inter­national support, ensures transpar­ency, accountability, and coordination in the allocation of financial resources for flood recovery and reconstruction planning. The Poverty Alleviation and Social Safety Division outlined the Benazir Income Support Program’s interventions in addressing nutrition issues following the floods. Updates were provided on reconstruction and rehabilitation efforts in the housing sector of flood-affected Balochistan. The division announced the disburse­ment of Rs. 70 billion to support 2.8 million families across 84 districts. Ad­ditionally, agreements worth US$82.6 million were made with ETDB, KfW, and PIDSA to support vulnerable com­munities in prioritized districts. Fol­lowing the presentations, extensive discussions were held among govern­ment representatives and internation­al development partners. The meeting concluded with international partners acknowledging the IPSG’s valuable role in strengthening coordination and aligning efforts to address climate resilience in Pakistan.