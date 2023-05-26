Sindh govt to purchase 500 new buses at cost of Rs25b to facilitate commuters

KARACHI - The Sindh government to modernise the transport system and provide better transport facilities to the com­muters will purchase 500 new buses at the cost of 25 billion rupees in the upcoming financial year.

The decision was taken in meet­ing chaired by Sindh Minister for In­formation and Mass Transit Sharjeel Memon held in Karachi on Thursday.

The meeting also decided to intro­duce environment-friendly taxi ser­vice in the province.

Sharjeel Memon directed officials concerned to bring all the vehicles of public service on roads in Karachi and informed that 20 more buses will be received by the Sindh govern­ment by the 15th of next month.

Meanwhile, Sindh Transport Min­ister Sharjeel Memon on Thursday announced separate taxi service for women as Sindh government has tak­en the initiative to introduce electric taxi services for the citizens of Kara­chi and the pink-colored taxis service only specifically for female passen­gers, ensuring their safety and com­fort. He said that the first phase of the project will see the launch of over 200 electric taxis, with 50 of them designated as pink taxis for women. This step aims to provide convenient and reliable transportation options for women in the city.