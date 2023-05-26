Street criminals, gutka sellers arrested  

KARACHI-Five including drug peddlers, street criminals and gutka sellers were arrested by Shershah Police Station in different actions. According to SSP Keamari Fida Hussain, drug peddlers identified as Salman alias Shooter and Jan Muhammad were arrested in separate actions.Police recovered 500 and 515 grams of hashish from Salman and Jan Muhammad respectively. In another action, two identified as Muhammad Kamal and Noor Hassan were arrested for involvement in the gutka business and preparation. 125 packets of prepared gutka were recovered from their possession.