Terrorism in school  

The brutal killing of 8 people, including 7 teachers, by unknown assailants at Teri Mangal Government High School near the Pakistan-Afghan border in Para Chinar area of Kurram district of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa on Thursday is tragic and has given rise to many such fears.

In addition to domestic measures, it seems necessary to communicate with the Afghan authorities to prevent them. In the visit of Acting Afghan Foreign Minister Maulvi Amir Khan Muttaqi to Pakistan, including the mentioned incident, the infiltration of terrorists, elimination of their hideouts, and other related aspects can be discussed.

On Thursday itself, in the Dardoni area of North Waziristan, six soldiers were martyred and three terrorists were killed in the exchange of fire. The search operation is going on in the area after this incident which happened in the operation conducted on classified information.

In the statement of the Public Relations Department of the Pakistan Army, the determination was reiterated that the operations will continue until the complete elimination of terrorism from the country.

It is clear that losses in military operations are not unilateral, they can be bilateral. The entire nation salutes our soldiers for their exemplary skill and bravery in protecting our borders and fighting terrorism at home.

The President, Prime Minister, Cabinet members, Senate Chairman, Speaker, Deputy Speaker, and other dignitaries have condemned the terrorist incident and the entire nation is with them in paying tribute to the soldiers of the Pakistan Army, their security forces declare to stand with and salute the martyrs.

KHALIDA KHALID,

Turbat.