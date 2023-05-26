Textile sector is major contributor to Pakistan’s exports: PM

Prime Minister Shahbaz Sharif on Friday stated that the Textile industry served as the backbone of Pakistan’s development, as 60 per cent of country’s revenue generated from textile exports.

According to the details, the Prime Minister attended the inaugural ceremony of 4th international textile and Leather exhibition at EXPO center in Karachi as a special guest on his one-day visit from Islamabad to Karachi, where he addressed the gathering and met with the international investors.

During his address the PM Shehbaz stated that the textile sector plays an important role in the development of Pakistan, adding that despite the economical challenges, Pakistan’s textile industry is still progressing.

PM Shehbaz Sharif said sixty percent of the total export of the country comes from the textile sector and all-out support will be provided to boost this sector.

The Prime Minister further said that Pakistan is committed to follow and implement all the requirements of international organizations like the International Labour Organization.

He also lauded the efforts of commerce Minister Syed Naveed Qamar and his team for arranging the Expo in which over four hundred foreign delegates from sixty countries including buyers are participating.

Federal Minister for Information and Broadcasting Marriyum Aurangzeb, Federal Minister for Commerce Syed Naveed Qamar, Federal Minister for Planning and Development Ahsan Iqbal, Sindh Governor Kamran Khan Tessori and Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah were also present on the occasion.

Later, Prime Minister Shahbaz Sharif also met Sindh Governor Kamran Tessori.

They discussed various matters of mutual interest, including the socio-economic development of the province and collaborative efforts to address key challenges faced by the region.

The Prime Minister will perform the ground breaking of Greater Karachi Water Supply Scheme (K-4).