Dadu: Three people shot dead in firing on Mehar court premises

Three under-trial prisoners were shot dead and a policeman got injured when unidentified armed men opened fire on Mehar court premises on Friday.

According to the police, the firing incident took place during the hearing of a case. The gunmen entered the court premises and targeted the prisoners, who were produced for the hearing.

In the indiscriminate fire, three prisoners were shot dead, while a cop sustained bullet injuries. The identity of the dead could not be ascertained as per the initial report.

Earlier in Lahore, two people facing murder charges were shot dead outside a sessions court in Lahore.

Under-trial prisoners (UTPs) Riyasat and Bilal were brought to the court from Kot Lakhpat jail to stand trial in a case pertaining to the murder of a woman within the jurisdiction of Nishtar Colony police station.