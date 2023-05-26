Two dacoits killed in ‘encounter’, say Police

SIALKOT - Two dacoits were killed during a shootout with police in the jurisdic­tion of Ugoki police station in Sialkot, police said on Thursday.

According to police, a constable named Aamir was injured in the exchange of fire with the dacoits. The robbers were on the run after stealing a car from the Rangpura police precincts. On informa­tion, the police set up pickets around the city, and a shootout took place with the dacoits in Muzaffarpur. The dacoits were killed by their accomplices during the shootout, the police claimed.

The identity of the deceased could not be ascertained till the filing of the story. A heavy contingent of police had reached the spot after the shootout.