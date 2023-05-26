Two die, 5 injured in gas cylinder explosion

SARGODHA - Two persons were killed, while five others suffered severe burns when a gas cylinder burst here in Bhagtanwala police limits.
The police said on Thursday that almost eight people were present at a shop for refilling their gas cylinders when it exploded, killing Saqib and Saleem on the spot, while Tahir, Aslam, Akram, Nadir and Riaz sustained injuries. The incident occurred due to gas refilling violation, said the police.
COURT AWARDED 50 YEARS JAIL TO MURDERERS
Additional District & Sessions Judge (AD&SJ) Muhammad Asif on Thursday awarded 50 years jail to two accused involved in murder case. According to prosecution here, Ghulam Shabir and Muhammad Nawaz residents of Jhawrian had gunned down their opponent Allah Yar over old enmity in 2021.
The police concerned arrested both accused and presented challans in court. After proving charges, the learned Judge awarded jail to them, besides imposing fine of Rs800,000 as compensation fee.
17 CRIMINALS BUSTED IN SARGODHA
The Sargodha police on Thursday after launching a comprehensive crackdown against the criminals claimed to have nabbed 17 criminals across the district. A spokesperson for police said that teams of different police stations raided under their respective jurisdictions and busted Zahid, Umair, Naseer, Wahid, Amjed, Arslan, Ubaid, Umer, Imran, Ehtsham, Usman and others besides recovering of 117 litres of liquor, 2.4-kg of hashish, 1.2-kg of opium, 9 pistols, 8 guns, unearthed two working distilleries and 198 bullets from them. Further investigation was underway.
POLICE KHIDMAT MARKAZ SET UP IN AZIZ BHATTI TOWN
In line with special directives of District Police Officer (DPO) Sargodha Muhammad Faisal Kamran, the Sargodha police on Thursday established “Police Khidmat Centre” in Aziz Bhatti Town Sargodha aimed to provide basic facilities to citizens on their door steps.
After the establishment of the Police Khidmat center here, the citizens would be able to get their licences, register their complaints, character certificates and learner licences at the earliest and without traveling. The DPO said on the occasion that main purpose of establishment of Khidmat Markaz was to reduce the distance of the citizens and provide all possible facilities to them on their door steps.
PEOPLE DEMAND ACTION AGAINST BEGGARS
People on Thursday demanded the authority concerned to take action against professional beggars in the city.
A large number of professional beggars thronged to the markets, parks, main highways, bus stands and other busy places of the district and creating a nuisance for the people.
Talking to media, people said an increasing trend of beggars could become a security threat.
Beggars of all ages, including women and children, moved freely to get money from people at different places, including markets, bazaars and bus terminals. People urged the Social Welfare Department and Child Protection Welfare Bureau to take action against beggars whose number was increasing day by day. Meanwhile, a police spokesperson said the department took strict action against beggars involved in criminal activities.
DUAL MURDERER ARRESTED IN MURDER CASE
Bhera police have arrested a man in Lahore on Thursday, who had killed his pregnant daughter and her mother-in-law few days ago. A police spokesperson said that one Hina (26) contracted marriage with Zubair six months ago. Her father, Muhammad Akram, was not happy at the development, and in a fit of rage he shot dead his daughter and her mother-in-law on Monday last.
Bhera police, after receiving information, visited Lahore and arrested the killer from the Lori Adda police station. Further investigation was under way.