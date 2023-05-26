Friday, May 26, 2023
Two die, 5 injured in gas cylinder explosion

Police say incident occurred due to gas refilling violation

Our Staff Reporter
May 26, 2023
Regional, Multan, Newspaper

SARGODHA    -   Two persons were killed, while five others suffered severe burns when a gas cyl­inder burst here in Bhagtan­wala police limits. 

The police said on Thurs­day that almost eight people were present at a shop for refilling their gas cylinders when it exploded, killing Saqib and Saleem on the spot, while Tahir, Aslam, Akram, Nadir and Riaz sustained in­juries. The incident occurred due to gas refilling violation, said the police.

COURT AWARDED 50 YEARS JAIL TO MURDERERS

Additional District & Sessions Judge (AD&SJ) Muhammad Asif on Thursday awarded 50 years jail to two accused involved in murder case. According to pros­ecution here, Ghulam Shabir and Muhammad Nawaz resi­dents of Jhawrian had gunned down their opponent Allah Yar over old enmity in 2021. 

The police concerned arrest­ed both accused and presented challans in court. After prov­ing charges, the learned Judge awarded jail to them, besides imposing fine of Rs800,000 as compensation fee.

17 CRIMINALS BUSTED IN SARGODHA

The Sargodha police on Thurs­day after launching a compre­hensive crackdown against the criminals claimed to have nabbed 17 criminals across the district. A spokesperson for police said that teams of different police stations raided under their respective jurisdictions and busted Zahid, Umair, Naseer, Wahid, Amjed, Arslan, Ubaid, Umer, Imran, Eht­sham, Usman and others besides recovering of 117 litres of liquor, 2.4-kg of hashish, 1.2-kg of opi­um, 9 pistols, 8 guns, unearthed two working distilleries and 198 bullets from them. Further inves­tigation was underway.

POLICE KHIDMAT MARKAZ SET UP IN AZIZ BHATTI TOWN

In line with special directives of District Police Officer (DPO) Sargodha Muhammad Faisal Ka­mran, the Sargodha police on Thursday established “Police Khidmat Centre” in Aziz Bhatti Town Sargodha aimed to pro­vide basic facilities to citizens on their door steps.

After the establishment of the Police Khidmat center here, the citizens would be able to get their licences, register their com­plaints, character certificates and learner licences at the ear­liest and without traveling. The DPO said on the occasion that main purpose of establishment of Khidmat Markaz was to re­duce the distance of the citizens and provide all possible facilities to them on their door steps.

PEOPLE DEMAND ACTION AGAINST BEGGARS

People on Thursday demand­ed the authority concerned to take action against professional beggars in the city.

A large number of professional beggars thronged to the mar­kets, parks, main highways, bus stands and other busy places of the district and creating a nui­sance for the people.

Talking to media, people said an increasing trend of beggars could become a security threat.

Beggars of all ages, including women and children, moved freely to get money from peo­ple at different places, includ­ing markets, bazaars and bus terminals. People urged the Social Welfare Department and Child Protection Welfare Bureau to take action against beggars whose number was increasing day by day. Mean­while, a police spokesperson said the department took strict action against beggars involved in criminal activities.

DUAL MURDERER ARRESTED IN MURDER CASE

Bhera police have arrested a man in Lahore on Thursday, who had killed his pregnant daughter and her mother-in-law few days ago. A police spokesperson said that one Hina (26) contracted marriage with Zubair six months ago. Her father, Muhammad Akram, was not happy at the de­velopment, and in a fit of rage he shot dead his daughter and her mother-in-law on Monday last.

Bhera police, after receiving information, visited Lahore and arrested the killer from the Lori Adda police station. Further in­vestigation was under way.

