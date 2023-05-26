Two killed in fatal motorcycle-truck collision in Khanpur Hazara

A devastating collision between a motorcycle and a truck claimed the lives of two individuals on Friday. The tragic incident occurred as a result of the truck driver's excessive speed.

Both motorcyclists tragically lost their lives at the scene of the accident, prompting immediate response from rescue teams who swiftly transported the bodies to the trauma center in Haripur.

Law enforcement sources have revealed that the deceased individuals were identified as residents of Kashmir. In the aftermath of the incident, the truck driver was apprehended and taken into police custody. Authorities wasted no time in initiating legal proceedings against the driver.

The collision has sent shockwaves through the local community. The incident serves as a stark reminder of the dangers posed by reckless driving and the dire consequences it can entail.

Local authorities have stressed the importance of adhering to traffic regulations and have urged drivers to exercise caution and responsibility on the roads to prevent such tragic accidents.

This unfortunate incident underscores the need for continuous efforts to improve road safety measures, including stricter enforcement of traffic laws and comprehensive driver education programs.