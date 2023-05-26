Universal health insurance not being terminated under any circumstances: Dr Javed Akram

LAHORE - An important meeting re­garding universal health insurance was held at the civil secretariat under the chairmanship of caretaker provincial health minister Dr. Javed Akram and chief secretary Zahid Akhtar Zaman. Secretary Finance Mujahid Sher Dil, Secre­tary P&D, Special Secre­tary Department of Spe­cialized Healthcare and Medical Education Syed Wajid Ali Shah, CEO Punjab Health Initiative Manage­ment Company Dr. Ali Razak, Dr. Noor from Pakistan State Life Insurance Company and other officers were present in the meeting. attended. Caretaker Provincial Health Minister Dr. Javed Akram and Chief Secretary Zahid Akhtar Zaman during the meeting reviewed the measures to further improve universal health insur­ance facilities. Secretary Finance Mujahid Sher Dil and Special Secretary Health Syed Wajid Ali Shah gave a briefing in this regard. The caretaker provincial health minister Dr. Javed Akram said on this occasion that the facility of universal health insurance for the people is not being terminated under any circumstances. Fur­ther improvements are being made to bring 100pc benefits of universal health insurance to the people of Punjab, he said. We want to deliver the benefits of Uni­versal Health Insurance to the original beneficiaries, he added. The quality of medical facilities provided to the people of Punjab under Universal Health Insurance is also being reviewed. The State Life Insurance Company has been directed to promptly redress the complaints regarding health card, he added.