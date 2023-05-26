Ushna, Sarah win gold medals for Wapda in 34th National Games

LAHORE-National ladies champions Ushna Suhail and Sarah Mahboob clinched the gold medals for Pakistan Wapda in the tennis team event finals at the 34th National Games at PTF Complex on Thursday.

According to information made available here, Sarah Mehboob (Wapda) played against upcoming player Amna Qayyum while former international and No 1 player Ushna Suhail was pitched against Mahin Aftab. The match between Sarah and Amna was a one-sided affair, and the former won it 6-3, 6-3.

The match of the day was played between Ushna and Mahin, which the spectators commented was a great opportunity to see international-level game at the PTF Complex. Ushna took the first set at 6-2 with relative ease, utilizing her international experience. In the second set, Mahin used her improved net game skills, since she is here directly from training and coaching abroad past one year and both players held serve till 4-4. Mahin broke Ushna’s serve to take the second set 6-4. In the final set, Ushna, who was down 2-4, made a good comeback and leveled the score at 4-4 and but again, both held their respective serves to make it 5-all. At this crucial stage, the aces and quality service of Ushna finally resulted in her win 7-5.

Wapda men also shone in the team events final as they beat Army 2-1 to clinch the gold medal. Aqeel Khan gave Wapda a great start by beating young Abdullah Adnan. Huzaifa Abdul Rehman then evened the tie by beating Muhammad Abid 6-0, 6-0. In the deciding doubles, Aqeel and Shahzad Khan beat Huzaifa/Abdullah to win gold medal for Wapda.

Meanwhile, Punjab sports teams have so far won 28 medals, including 6 silver and 22 bronze medals in 34th National Games in Quetta on Thursday. Overall, Punjab athletes have added 10 medals including two silver and 8 bronze medals in their National Games medals tally.

Punjab judo team won added four medals including two silver and two bronze medals. M Ehtsham and Bano Butt won silver medals in -60 kg and –44kg weight categories. While Atrooba and Adnan Maqbool won bronze medals in -48kg and -50kg weight categories respectively.

In karate, Punjab’s Khadija won bronze medal. In table tennis, Punjab team beat Pak Navy by 3-0 in round match on Thursday. In first match, Mohsin Raza beat Asim 11-8, 11-8, 5-11, 11-3. In second match, Awais Hassan beat Ramzan 11-6, 11-7, 11-7. In third match, Zain Pervaiz beat Talha 11-6, 11-7, 11-7.

In taekwondo, Punjab players Samra Zafar and Aqsa Asif clinched bronze medals in -49kg and -73kg weight categories respectively. In wushu, Punjab’s Ajmal, Mehreen, Abdullah, Shaheen and Junaid have reached the semifinals in National Games. In basketball, Punjab team defeated Navy with the margin of 66-63.