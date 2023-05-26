Friday, May 26, 2023
Woman, newborns die due to doctors’ negligence in Nawabshah

OUR STAFF REPORT
May 26, 2023
Regional, Karachi

NAWABSHAH-A woman died at a private medical centre in Nawabshah along with her two newborns owing to alleged ‘negligence’ of doctors on Thursday.

Protesting against the incident, family of the dead has alleged that the deaths occurred due to ‘negligence’ of the doctor while performing surgery. The family has said that 40-year-old Arbab Zadi was shifted to hospital at Qazi Ahmad area early in the morning for ‘delivery’. Soon after the incident, police reached the spot and shifted the bodies to taluka hospital for the post-mortem.  

OUR STAFF REPORT

