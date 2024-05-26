2 patients die of Congo virus in BBH

Rawalpindi - Two patients including a woman died from Congo virus in Intensive Caring Unit (ICU) of Benazir Bhutto Hospital during last three weeks, informed hospital sources on Saturday.

The deceased have been identified as Imran of Hazro and Kahir Khanum belonged to Tehsil Jhand of district Attock, they added. Another patient of Congo virus is also going under treatment in ICU whose condition is said to be critical, said sources. Health authorities were alerted after two deaths from the Congo virus were reported in BBH as well as in Attock district from where the three patients were brought to Rawalpindi. Transport of sacrificial animals is also reportedly barred from Attock to other areas of province including Khyber Pakhtunkhwa in order to stop spread of Congo virus.

According to sources, three patients including a woman were brought from different areas of Attock to BBH with symptoms of the virus and admitted in ICU for medical treatment. The patients were bleeding from mouth and nose. Their blood samples were sent to a laboratory, which confirmed the disease. Two of three patients couldn’t survive and died on May 2 and after, said Dr Tahir Rizvi, the MS of BBH while talking to The Nation. He confirmed that two patients died of Congo virus so far in month of May 2024.