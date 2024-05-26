Sunday, May 26, 2024
CONNECT WITH US

30 persons booked for assault on minor

APP
May 26, 2024
Newspaper, Regional, Karachi

HYDERABAD  -   Some 30 persons have been booked on the state’s complaint for allegedly beating and for trying to burn a boy after charging him with theft in New Sabzi Mandi area in the limits of Hatri police station here on Saturday.

According to the police, the boy Rashid Jatoi was manhandled by the traders and their staff and he was later tied to a pole and the attackers tried to set him ablaze.

The police said the boy was rescued by some women who were present in the area during the incident.

Later SSP Hyderabad Farrukh Ali Lanjar took notice of the incident once a video of the offence was spread on social media.

The FIR’s complainant Sub Inspector Muhammad Faisal Arain stated that when the police reached the spot they saw people standing in a big circle around the boy who was tied to a pole.

Patwari held for fake property transfer

He further stated that the mob ran away watching the police.

Tags:

APP

Related News

Top Stories

Latest

Editor's Picks

Columns

ePaper

https://www.nation.com.pk/epaper_image/medium/2024-05-26/Lahore/epaper_img_1716695322.jpg

Blogs

Cartoons

Editorials

Letters

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

Newsletter Subscription

Latest Highlights

Follow Us

Advertisement

Contact Us

NIPCO House, 4 - Shaharah e Fatima Jinnah,

Lahore, Pakistan

Tel: +92 42 36367580    |     Fax : +92 42 36367005

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2024

Powered By Publishrr Logo
play_store apple_itunes

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2024