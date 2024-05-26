Sunday, May 26, 2024
5 SHOs of capital police transferred

Our Staff Reporter
May 26, 2024
ISLAMABAD   -   SSP Operations Islamabad has issued transfer and posting orders of 5 Station House Officers of capital city police, sources said on Saturday.

According to sources, following the orders of IG Islamabad Syed Ali Nasir Rizvi, SSP Operations Islamabad Malik Jamil Zafar appointed SI Shafqat Faiz as SHO Police Station Lohibher and posted Inspector Afzal Khan as SHO PS Koral. Zubair Tanoli has been appointed as SHO PS Secretariat. SI Fawad Khalid will serve as SHO PS Noon whereas SI Ishtiaq Shah will serve as SHO PS Ramna. A notification has been issued in this regard while all the newly appointed SHOs have assumed their charge.

