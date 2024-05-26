A Call for Reform

A sound education system is fundamental for the progress of any nation. Education plays a pivotal role in shaping a country’s economic, political, and social landscape. However, the current state of education in Pakistan is lamentable. Our educational system suffers from a lack of uniformity, leading to further divisions along linguistic and religious lines. This division exacerbates social, economic, and cultural disparities within the country.

One of the primary issues plaguing the education system is the shortage of qualified teachers. Additionally, frequent political changes hinder effective policy implementation, while corruption and resource shortages further exacerbate the situation. Moreover, traditional teaching methods centered on rote memorization inhibit critical thinking and holistic development among students.

The proliferation of private schools, often adopting more modern teaching methodologies, highlights the disparity between different segments of society. Furthermore, the transition from the matric system to O & A levels without adequate faculty training and resources has widened the gap in educational quality.

These challenges impede students’ ability to develop essential skills such as critical thinking, creativity, and innovation. It is imperative for the government to address these issues promptly. Increased investment in education, coupled with comprehensive reforms, is crucial to ensuring a brighter future for our nation.

The youth represents the future leaders of Pakistan. It is imperative to harness their potential by providing them with quality education and opportunities for growth. Education is not only a means of individual empowerment but also a catalyst for national development.

In conclusion, urgent action is needed to reform Pakistan’s education system. By prioritizing education and implementing effective policies, we can pave the way for a prosperous and inclusive society. The need of the hour is to bring education in its original form to the masses. Education is the only cure for instability in the state and can bring about a revolution through evolution.

RUQAYYA KANDHRO,

Karachi.