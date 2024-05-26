AC launchs anti-encroachment drive

LARKANA - Assistant Commissioner of Larkana Mir Darya Khan Qureshi, along with the anti-encroachment force and municipal staff on Saturday intensified a soft anti-encroachment operation near Attaturk Tower, Bakrani Road and Empire Road Larkano and removed encroachments to ensure public safety, maintain order and facilitate smooth traffic flow. He said that main object of the operation was to remove illegal encroachments in various areas of Larkana city. He also visited different areas of the city including Shaikh Zaid and Station Road, and imposed a ban on encroachments. During the drive, tables, chairs, signboards and other items placed in front of the shops and on the roadside will seized on violation of rule of law, he warned. The AC said action has been taken against illegal constructions and shopkeepers’ taking illegal rent from the vendors. The municipal administration will continue its job, he said and added, the citizens and businessmen should avoid illegal constructions and encroachments because traffic jams has become a routine matter due to such activities which are causing serious problems for the citizens. He said that such operations would continue in the future as well, requesting the citizens to cooperate with the administration to improve the flow of traffic in the entire city. If anyone has any problem with a citizen, he can submit an application to our office or visit my office, he added.