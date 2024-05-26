Bangladesh thrash USA by 10 wickets, lose T20I series 1-2

PRAIRIE VIEW - Bangladesh claimed a commanding 10-wicket victory over the USA in the third and final T20I in Dallas, powered by Mustafizur Rahman’s career-best 6-10 and an unbeaten century stand between Tanzid Hasan and Soumya Sarkar. Despite this resounding win, Bangladesh lost the series 1-2 to the USA, who celebrated their milestone achievement. Mustafizur’s 6-wicket haul, the first by a Bangladesh bowler in T20Is, restricted the USA to 104-9. In response, Tanzid and Sarkar added 108 runs in just 11.5 overs to secure the win. Mustafizur’s performance marked his second 6-for in white-ball cricket, following his 2015 feat against India. Legspinner Rishad Hossain also shone, conceding just seven runs in his four overs and taking a wicket, recording Bangladesh’s most economical T20I spell (minimum four overs). Shakib Al Hasan also reached a milestone, claiming his 700th international wicket. The USA, having secured the series, rested four first-choice players. They started aggressively, with Shayan Jahangir and Andries Gous attacking the Bangladeshi bowlers early on. However, after Gous became Shakib’s 700th victim, the USA’s momentum faltered. Mustafizur and Rishad tightened the screws, with Mustafizur dismantling the USA’s batting lineup. In the end, the USA managed only 104, thanks to some late resistance from Corey Anderson. BRIEF SCORES: BANGLADESH 108-0 (Tanzid 58*, Sarkar 43*) beat USA 104-9 (Gous 27, Anderson 18, Mustafizur 6-10) by 10 wickets.