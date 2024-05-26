Sunday, May 26, 2024
CM aide visits Masjid Mahabat Khan

May 26, 2024
PESHAWAR   -   Advisor to Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa on Archaeology, Zahid Chanzeb on Saturday visited historic Masjid Mahabat Khan and inspected renovation and restoration work.

Director of Archaeology and Museums Dr Abdul Samad and KPCTA Director Mahad Hasnain were also present on the occasion.

CM advisor inquired about the ongoing renovation in the historic mosque and directed to improve the sound system.

He also expressed satisfaction over the fact that 42 shops and markets around the mosque were amicably removed and demolished with the mutual consent of the local business community.

