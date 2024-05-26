CM Maryam shows displeasure over performance of price control committees

Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz showed her displeasure over the performance of price control committees across the province.

According to sources, the price control committees failed to implement the government prices of edible items in the markets.

The sources said that the fruits and vegetables are being sold on higher prices in the markets and middleman and bureaucracy are responsible for it.

The chief minister has decided to revamp the system of price control committees in the province.

“Only one officer would be held responsible for inflation and higher prices in the markets after revamping the system,” the sources said.