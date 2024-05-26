CTO Islamabad holds open court in Traffic HQs

ISLAMABAD - The Chief Traffic Officer (CTO) Islamabad SSP Muhammad Sarfraz Virk said that traffic police cops are dedicated to addressing public concerns promptly and to facilitate the road users. He expressed these views while listening to the complaints and issues of the public in an open court held by him at Traffic Headquarters following orders of Inspector General of Police (IGP) Syed Ali Nasir Rizvi here on Saturday. The senior and junior police officers of Traffic Division were also present on this occasion.

During the open court, citizens raised concerns about difficulties faced while driving on highways, obtaining and renewing driving licenses, and other related issues. SSP Traffic listened to the complaints of citizens during the open court and marked their applications for timely action by the concerned officers. He also directed the concerned officers to submit reports to his office within the given time frame. SSP Traffic emphasized that Islamabad Traffic Police officers are dedicated to ensuring the safe travel of citizens, preventing accidents, and protecting lives through the use of modern technology.

Furthermore, citizens have access to all facilities for obtaining driving licenses under one roof. To this end, 24/7 police service centers are available to offer assistance and support to citizens. Additionally, digital smart vans are visiting various colleges and universities to deliver learner permits to students at their doorsteps. SSP Traffic Muhammad Sarfraz Virk urged citizens to ensure the implementation of traffic rules, as adherence to traffic regulations guarantees a safe life.